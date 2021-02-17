Switchbacks FC welcomed Bienvenue Kanakimana to Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The local United Soccer League Championship club announced Kanakimana’s signing via transfer from Czech club MFK Vyskov, according to the Switchbacks’ release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The 21-year-old midfielder/forward has a few years of professional experience to his name, including stints in China and the United States. In 2019, Kanakimana scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Atlanta United 2, including a hat trick against Loudoun United.
"Bienvenue is a player that caused a lot of trouble for opposing teams during his time in the Eastern Conference with Atlanta United 2 a few years ago,” Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke said in the club’s release.
“He is coming off of some big and unique experiences in China and at 21, we believe he is poised to add an element to our team that it currently lacks on the attacking side of the ball. The fact that he is so well regarded by teammates and colleagues off the field is a major bonus and we are looking forward to seeing him do his thing at Weidner Field this season."
Kanakimana also has made four appearances with Burundi’s national team, appearing in qualifying games for the World Cup and African Cup of Nations. Now, he’s headed to Colorado, where he’ll be welcomed by a new coach and a new stadium.
"It’s an honor for me to receive this opportunity at Colorado Springs, an incredible club with big ambition and a new manager I have so much respect for," Kanakimana said. "I cannot wait to win the trust of coach Brendan and my new teammates. Thank you again to this organization."