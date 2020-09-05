Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fought, almost literally, for a win against Oklahoma City Energy on Saturday night at Weidner Field only for the hosts to settle for another draw.
The 0-0 tie was the Switchbacks' fourth consecutive draw at home.
The frustration stemming from 90 minutes of scoreless soccer boiled over in stoppage time. After the visitors were awarded a free kick, Switchbacks substitute Luke Ferreira picked up the ball and did not immediately hand it off to an Energy player.
Oklahoma City defender Zach Ellis-Hayden took exception and shoved Ferreira, who pushed back. They separated briefly before Ellis-Hayden came back at Ferreira. A forceful bump and some possible embellishment saw Ferreira go to the ground. Energy goalkeeper C.J. Cochran, leaning toward the latter, left his box to shout in Ferreira’s ear. The shoving match expanded to include just about every player on the field.
When emotions calmed, Ellis-Hayden was shown a red card, but the Switchbacks didn’t have enough time to use the man advantage to find a winner.
The postgame stats showed the Switchbacks with 61.6% of possession and nine shots to Oklahoma City’s three. The Energy failed to put a shot on goal, making for a pretty easy night for Switchbacks keeper Sean Melvin and a new back line. With Jordan Burt unavailable for selection, Gabe Robinson made his debut at right back, filling out the back line of Joan Cervos, Arturo Diz Pe and Ever Rubio.
The first 45 minutes passed without much in terms of scoring opportunities for either side.
A rainstorm that rolled through during halftime and in the second half seemed to help open up the match.
Oklahoma City earned a couple of corner kicks and saw another chance evaporate when an attacking player slipped at the top of the box. The Switchbacks would control the final minutes before the fracas.
Rony Argueta ripped a shot from outside the penalty area that required a diving save from Cochran. A series of set pieces and a corner kick followed early in stoppage time before the teams nearly came to blows.
The Switchbacks will look for their first win of the restart Wednesday at Real Monarchs.