Jordan Burt and Rony Argueta lead the league when it comes to memories at Weidner Field.
The long-time Switchbacks were in Colorado Springs for the club’s most successful seasons in 2015 and 2016 and have played big roles as the club has tried to return to United Soccer League Championship prominence. The duo will get a chance to close the club’s chapter at Weidner Field on a high against El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday before possibly leading the club into the downtown stadium. Switchbacks coach Alan Koch agreed at Tuesday’s training the duo would be priorities when he forms his 2021 team this offseason not only for what they bring on the field but their understanding and shaping of the team’s culture.
“There was a lot of good moments, especially my first two years here,” Argueta said. “We weren’t the prettiest playing football, but man we would work for each other. To me, that’s ultimate. To me, that’s better than playing pretty football because that just shows everyone’s character and shows everyone is willing to work for each other.”
When it comes to the eye test, the club’s downtown stadium, expected to be ready for the start of next season, has the clear advantage, but Weidner Field, the city-owned stadium on the east side of the city, has a reputation for being tough on visitors.
“I think it’s exciting to start a new chapter, but it definitely makes you think about all the great games we’ve had here. I’ve had a ton of great memories here. It’s not always the prettiest stadium or the prettiest pitch, but it plays in the Switchbacks' favor a lot of times,” Burt said.
“I personally love it. It’s always great when you go on the field and the outside mid(fielder) is telling you how tired he is and how crap the bounces are, the changing rooms and what not. I think it gives me a mental edge.”
The turf downtown might take away from those home-field bounces, but it was necessary in the club’s efforts to keep up in the growing USL.
“It’s what we need to have,” Koch said. “I think it’s great for the community.”
Burt agreed and looked forward to what’s possible in an expected 8,000-seat stadium in walking distance to the city’s growing downtown.
“I’m looking forward just to seeing a lot more fans there and just creating a community around the downtown stadium, because it’s going to be fun,” Burt said. “It’s going to be a totally different environment. I think the city will be proud of it.”
When it came to individual memories, Burt reminded Argueta of his 2016 goal against Seattle Sounders II when the midfielder split a couple of defenders — one of which would become a teammate a couple of years later — and ripped a shot from roughly 25 yards out.
“That was against (Jordan) Schweitzer, actually,” Argueta said. “Shout out to Schweitzer.”
For Burt, it was a second-half brace that led to a 3-3 draw against Reno in 2017.
“Somehow I scored two goals on headers in the end of the second half with Jack Jones up there just going nuts,” Burt said. “That was always a good memory.”
A strong showing against El Paso, which would secure a home playoff game with a win, would serve as one last positive memory.
“It’s going to take one of our best performances to get a result, for sure,” Burt said.
“For the most part, we’ve made it hard on teams to play here.”