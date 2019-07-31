Wolde Harris stressed simplicity during training Wednesday following his first lopsided loss as interim coach of the Switchbacks.
Reno scored twice in each half Saturday for a 4-0 win, but there was debate if that was reflective of the run of play. Harris counted 10 goal-scoring opportunities for his team and found each of Reno’s goals to be preventable for different reasons, whether it be a goalkeeper out of position or a lack of communication leading to an unmarked runner .
A more basic approach could fix defensive and offensive struggles, the coach believes. Wednesday at Pride Soccer Complex, Harris encouraged his team to play quickly and make the easy pass ahead of Friday’s match at Real Monarchs. It’s a directive the younger Pride players playing on neighboring fields have probably heard, but it holds value at the professional level.
“We were playing so much without ball or were making poor choices on the ball that we were without the ball for long periods of time,” Harris said.
That leads to chasing the game, which can be tiring and frustrating.
In Harris’ first three games — a 2-1 loss followed by a pair of 1-0 wins at home — he saw the team maintain possession with quick, clean passes.
“If we can do that more often, then I believe we’ll be in better positions to attack. Obviously, we’re not going to defend as much,” Harris said before summing up the approach.
“Defend with the ball.”
Harris rattled off chances to score from the loss, and Austin Dewing came up multiple times. Though he’s only been with the team for a month or two, the Air Academy and Air Force product has developed a reputation as a dangerous player.
“He’s getting himself in really good spots,” Harris said.
Unfortunately for the rookie, the Switchbacks’ issues finishing included the local product who’s still looking for his first professional goal.
“We had tons of chances. I should’ve finished a couple myself,” Dewing said. “We just gotta be a little better at the beginning, finish a couple and the game would’ve gone a lot different.”
Another opportunity comes Friday against a club that sits just above the playoff line in ninth, eight points ahead of the Switchbacks.
Dewing, a presumed starter up top is on board with the more basic approach.
“If you can’t do the fundamentals, it’s hard to do anything more complicated than that,” Dewing said.
Delayed decision puts Switchbacks down a man
The Switchbacks exited the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 29, but the discipline for one player came two months later.
Rony Argueta, who has played all 1,890 league minutes to date, was suspended for the Switchbacks’ next three matches and fined by the U.S. Soccer Federation for what was determined to be referee abuse.
Argueta, shuffling his feet with his hands behind his back, and the referee collided as the Switchbacks protested a decision. A red card for the seeming unintentional contact confused Steve Trittschuh, who coached the team at the time.
“It just baffles me,” Trittschuh said. “There’s a foul before the penalty, she runs into Rony, and I just don’t understand it.”