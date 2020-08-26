Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC slept through its wake-up call against Austin Bold on Wednesday night at Weidner Field but found a way to make up for lost time, securing a 4-4 draw.
By time Christian Volesky scored his second goal of the season just after halftime, finishing a sequence started by Aidan Daniels, the Switchbacks had conceded four goals on a sleepy night at the Colorado Springs stadium.
The hosts would complete a four-goal comeback in the 84th minute when George Lebese blasted a left-footed shot that clinked off the far post and into goal.
Andrew Lewis brought some excitement to the match with a right-footed rip that cut Austin’s four-goal lead in half in the 59th minute. Lebese, who entered the match to start the second half, assisted the Switchbacks’ second goal.
Volesky would score his second goal in the 64th minute after Arturo Diz Pe, another second-half sub, won possession in the Switchbacks’ defensive third and spearheaded a counter attack that ended up with Volesky one-on-one with Diego Restrepo. The Austin keeper made the initial save, but Volesky passed his second opportunity into an open goal, pulling the Switchbacks within a goal with roughly 30 minutes to play.
The visitors announced their intentions in the first minute when Ish Jome, a member of last year’s Switchbacks team, played a cross into Jorge Troncoso just in front of goal. Abraham Rodriguez, the Colorado Springs goalkeeper for a third consecutive game, was happy to watch Austin’s first chance sail over his crossbar, but the same could not be said for the visitor’s second and third chances.
Billy Forbes opened the scoring a minute later, receiving a pass from Ema Twumasi and touching it into open space where he beat an onrushing Rodriguez.
Forbes would later put the visitors ahead 4-0 just before halftime when Fabien Garcia headed a corner kick to the far post where Forbes was waiting to finish the sequence with a volleyed effort.
Austin scored its second goal in the third minute when Xavier Baez won a loose ball and laid it off to Kleber who scored on a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
The Switchbacks appeared to settle into the match, creating a few chances before Austin took advantage of an errant back pass into no man’s land. Kleber was first to the ball and Baez had a routine finish with the Switchbacks defense scrambling.
The match was delayed an hour due to a storm that rolled through the east side of the city in the hour leading up to the match’s scheduled 7 p.m. start.
The Switchbacks are set to continue a lengthy homestand against Group C opponent New Mexico United at 6 p.m. Saturday.