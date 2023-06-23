It's good news and bad news for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

The good news is, following Saturday's match, the Switchbacks will head back to Colorado Springs for another three-game homestand at Weidner Field, where the club has enjoyed most of its success this season with a 4-2-1 home record.

The bad news is, more immediately, the Switchbacks play New Mexico on the road Saturday night. The campaign away from downtown Colorado Springs has been less friendly, with the Switchbacks sporting a 3-6-0 record in away matches, going 0-4-0 since their last road win against Charleston Battery April 29.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Wednesday was a prime opportunity for the club to reverse its road fortunes against Rio Grande Valley FC, but the Switchbacks failed to capitalize on early opportunities and fell, 1-0, giving the Toros their first home win of the season.

Saturday, Colorado Springs can still earn a point or three out of the quick road trip by sweeping their rivals in Albuquerque. The Switchbacks bested New Mexico 2-1 at Weidner Field April 22. On the opposing end, United will be hungry to break a five-match winless streak dating back to May 17. Most recently, United also lost Wednesday, dropping 3-1 to Phoenix Rising FC at home.

New Mexico parted ways with former head coach Zach Prince June 3. Since then, Eric Quill has taken the reins.

At 7-8-1 overall, Colorado Springs is still in seventh place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. New Mexico, meanwhile, sits in 11th place in the West with a 4-7-3 record.

The match could be a good one for forward Romario Williams, as he played for United last year. He scored one goal in just 10 appearances for United. He enters Saturday's match as Colorado Springs' scoring leader with six goals in 15 appearances in 2023. Forward Deshane Beckford leads the club in assists with four.

New Mexico midfielder Sergio Rivas leads his club in goals with four. Forward Josh Dolling leads in assists with three.