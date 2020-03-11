Closed-door games and postponements related to the coronavirus pandemic have reached the United Soccer League Championship, but Switchbacks FC has escaped impact so far.
A source close to the Colorado Springs club said Wednesday afternoon that Saturday’s home opener against San Antonio FC is expected to be played as scheduled. The club shared Saturday's promotions — $1 beers for 30 minutes after the gates open and free Switchbacks cowbells for the first 500 fans — on social media at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tacoma Defiance and Hartford Athletic were the first two teams in the league to announce changes.
The USL Championship and Tacoma announced that Wednesday’s game against San Diego Loyal will be closed to the public, and a March 22 match against Oklahoma City will be rescheduled. Hartford also postponed matches March 21 and April 4.
“USL has also been encouraging all of our clubs to stay in regular contact with their local and state health departments as well as other local authorities,” the league release reads. “As the situation evolves, USL will continue to monitor the most recent developments and pass along any and all available information, resources and guidance to clubs, supporters and media as timely as possible.”