Brendan Burke is back on the touchline.
After serving as the head of recruitment operations for Philadelphia Union, Major League Soccer’s Supporters’ Shield winners this season, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced Burke as the club’s next coach Saturday.
“I’m excited to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC community and appreciate the opportunity that the Ragain family and Dean Weidner have provided to build on the foundation of the club and drive the team to the next level," Burke said in the club’s release. "We look forward to welcoming all of our fans to Weidner Field. I’ve seen many venues around the country and this is truly a stunning new stadium that will be a recognizable landmark for the USL. This is an exciting time for my whole family and the start of a new era for Switchbacks FC and professional soccer in the Olympic City."
Burke served as the first coach of Bethlehem Steel FC, which later became Philadelphia Union II, and led the team to playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. He also served as an assistant coach with the MLS club (2011-2014) and coached Premier Development League side Reading United (2008-2013).
“We are fortunate to be able to bring Brendan’s talents to Switchbacks FC. Very few coaches have such a thorough knowledge of the league and deep connection to the player pool in this country," Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham said. "His philosophy on the game and ability to construct attractive and exciting teams are a great match with a club that is committed to taking a big step forward in 2021. We welcome Brendan, Carley, Camilla and Charlie to the Switchbacks family.”
Burke is a 38-year-old Massachusetts native who played at Boston College prior to a short professional career. He stopped playing in 2007 and started coaching the next year.
"Brendan Burke is one of the top young coaches in the United States," Union coach Jim Curtin, the 2020 MLS Coach of the Year, said. "He has worked at every level of the professional game, and his ability to identify, develop, and win with young talent is the best that I've ever worked with. Brendan is a builder, and I have no doubt that along with his staff, he will build Switchbacks FC into an elite club in USL."
The third coach in Switchbacks FC’s history also holds an “A” coaching license from the U.S. Soccer Federation.
"I think Brendan embodies the Switchbacks organization and this city," Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said. "He's young, smart, talented, driven, and interested in making the people and community around him better. I am excited to have Brendan at the helm as we open Weidner Field downtown in 2021."