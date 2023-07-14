The Switchbacks got rained on twice, once by the local precipitation at times during Friday night's match and again by the deluge of goals scored by San Diego Loyal SC as the visitors demolished Colorado Springs 5-0.

Colorado Springs fell for the first time at home since June 2 against, a loss to Oakland Roots SC. The Switchbacks had won four straight at Weidner Field prior to Friday.

It was a night to forget for Colorado Springs from the start with San Diego forward Adrien Perez scoring in the opening minute of play. Perez shot a low strike from just beyond the Switchbacks' 18-yard-box. Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera got his fingers on the ball, but it slipped through and rolled into the back of the net.

"40 seconds in you can't make that mistake, that's pretty simple," head coach Stephen Hogan said after the match. "I think everything in the atmosphere was done from there."

Midfielder Blake Bodily added a pair of goals off headers from the center of the Switchbacks penalty area in the ninth and 30th minutes and forward Tumi Moshobane scored a header of his own in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute forward Elliot Collier scored the team's fifth goal in the 70th minute. Colorado Springs hasn't suffered a 5-0 defeat or lost by five goals since a 5-0 result in June of 2019 on the road against the now defunct Austin Bold FC.

Following Bodily's first goal, Switchbacks forward and leading scorer Romario Williams was shown a straight red card in the 15th minute after a bad foul on San Diego defender Grant Stoneman, forcing the home team to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match. Williams' ejection came as part of a heavily penalized first half in which the referee showed an additional five yellow cards on top of the red to the Jamaican forward.

Hogan said he may appeal the one-game suspension for Williams, who would miss the club's next match against Phoenix Rising FC if the call is upheld.

"We watched it back it's not an elbow (from Williams), it's a shoulder. ... 10 minutes in the games over, it's over, two nil," Hogan said. "If it was an elbow, I would have agreed with it, but I gotta go back in and talk to see if we want to appeal that because obviously Romario's going to be missed."

It was a shocking result for the Switchbacks who have been formidable at home this season, outscoring opposing teams 12-0 over their last four matches entering Friday night.

Despite the setback Friday night, fans at Weidner Field stayed loud for the Switchbacks throughout the evening and after the match.

"They've been great all year. We need them here at home and they obviously help us gain a big advantage at home and help us to some good results," defender Oskar Agren said.

To rebound, the Switchbacks will need to do something they haven't done since April 29, win on the road. The club travels to Phoenix next week and then has a rematch at San Diego the week after.

"No reason to linger on what's happened. What do you say? You say don't cry over spilled milk," Norwegian forward Jonas Fjeldberg said. "We did it, it happened, we just gotta move on and make sure we give 100 percent against Phoenix and hopefully get a result."