The USL Championship, of which the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are a member, announced Tuesday the league’s Board of Governors approved a motion to allow five substitutes to be used for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The number of substitutes is an increase from the three that had been in place. However, to avoid disruption, each team will only have three opportunities to make its allotted five substitutions.
Substitutions may be made at halftime without counting against three in-game opportunities.
Match day squads will remain at 18 players, with clubs mandated to provide 23-man provisional squad lists at least 48 hours prior to kickoff.
The season is scheduled to resume on July 11. More details, including format for the remaining regular season and playoffs, will be made public as they are available.