One of Brendan Burke’s goals is for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is to become a club that sells some of its top young talents to bigger clubs, but he would prefer that starts in future seasons.
“One hundred percent,” Burke said after Wednesday’s win over Real Monarchs, confirming the team’s future aspirations. “We just don’t want to sell them with nine games left or 10 games left when we have a strong playoff push coming.”
The Switchbacks retained their top talents – Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina – through the European transfer deadline on Aug. 31. Major League Soccer’s roster freeze date, which finalizes lineups for the remainder of the season, is Sept. 15. While it might be unlikely, there’s a small possibility the Switchbacks receive a deal that’s too good to pass up.
“There’s some pretty good offers coming in for one or two of them,” Burke said. “Fingers crossed we finish with this group. The only way we wouldn’t is if a historic offer came across and it was the right thing to do by these guys, because ultimately, you know, it’s trust between me and the players. If they come to me and say, ‘Hey, this is a massive opportunity,’ then I’m going to try to make it happen for them as long as it works for the owners as well.”
The Switchbacks haven’t done much, if any, selling of players in its brief history, but they have had few, if any, players as valuable as Barry, the 28-year old leading the United Soccer League Championship with 21 goals, or Ngalina, a dynamic 21-year-old winger who has scored eight goals and set up nine others.
Barry, who was named the league's player of the month earlier this week, signed a contract extension with Colorado Springs earlier this season, which means he won't leave on a free transfer this offseason.
Should an offer the Switchbacks can’t afford to refuse come in, that player could be playing their last game in Colorado Springs in the coming week. Burke’s squad continues a busy stretch Saturday when Rio Grande Valley, currently fourth in the Mountain Division, visits the second-place Switchbacks. The Switchbacks host first-place El Paso on Wednesday.
“They’re right on our heels and they didn’t play midweek, and we did (while) massively shorthanded tonight,” Burke said. “It’s going to be an absolute war on Saturday.”
Beckford not feeling any pressure
Deshane Beckford, who assisted Barry’s game-winning goal Wednesday could be in line for another start Saturday.
Michee Ngalina will first be eligible to return following a two-game suspension on Wednesday, while Thomas Amang, another of Colorado Springs’ attacking options, may not be available after missing the win over Real Monarchs. Beckford said he felt no added stress filling in the highest-scoring offense in the USL Championship.
“It was just a regular game,” Beckford said. “I just went in and do what I have to do. No pressure.”