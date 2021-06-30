Eight games into his Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC career, forward Hadji Barry has established a legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.
The native of Guinea has scored 10 goals — at least one in each of the last seven games — and appears to be on his way to setting team and USL Championship records.
“I’m so full of confidence and I believe in myself and believe in my abilities,” said Barry, who has 48 goals in 96 league games. “I always believe in myself, no matter where I’m at. I go out there and put it all on the table for my teammates and my coaching staff.”
The Switchbacks welcome Orange Country SC to Weidner Field on Thursday night for a Western Conference game. Both teams are 4-2-2 and have 14 points.
Orange County is third in the Pacific Division, while the Switchbacks are third in the Mountain Division.
Barry, no doubt, will be focal point. He accounted for both goals against Orange County in an exhibition at Weidner Field in April.
If Barry scores Thursday, he will tie his USL Championship record for goals in consecutive games. He did that in 2018 with Sporting Kansas City II when he led the league with 17 goals.
“My focus is to win games,” said Barry, who speaks English, French and two dialects from Guinea. “If goals come, they come.”
Barry, who obtained his United Sates citizenship in 2018, is on a pace to score 40 goals. That would shatter the league mark of 25, set by Cameron Lancaster of Louisville City in 2018.
The Switchbacks’ record for goals in a season is 14 by Luke Vercollone in 2015.
“Hadji is on absolute fire right now,” said Switchbacks defender and captain Jimmy Ockford. “Being that strong offensively he helps out a lot defensively. He drops back. He finds himself deep in the midfield at times tracking the runners.
“He’s an all-around player. Not just scoring goals.”
Switchbacks forward Deshane Beckford plays alongside Barry up top.
“Hadji is a humble and that’s where your blessings come from,” Beckford said. “He remembers where he came from.
“He’s also a coach on the field. He’s hungry and he’s humble and that is why we respect him even more.”
Barry is one of a handful of Switchbacks players with Major League Soccer experience. He was drafted 13th overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC. He appeared in 11 games over two seasons but did not score a goal.
While Barry would like to return to MLS, he maintains that helping the Switchbacks win is his No. 1 soccer priority.
"My whole focus is this year,” he said. “I’m on the Switchbacks now and I am doing whatever it takes for this team to be successful.”
One of Barry’s biggest supporters is Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke.
“I’ve been around guys making a million dollars a year as forwards, but I’ve seen any of them do what Hadji is doing,” Burke said. “I’ve never seen a guy this hot and this focused. He’s calm and relaxed and methodical about everything he does.
“Hadji is genuinely a good person to be around and the whole team feeds off that.”