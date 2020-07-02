Switchbacks FC announced the dates and times of eight home matches to complete a revised United Soccer League Championship season on Wednesday, but the presence of fans at Weidner Field is to be determined.
Considering the fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic, the club did not commit either way, though season-ticket members are expected to be allowed to watch the club’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday evening.
The club and league will have a week to determine the best course of action, as the Switchbacks’ league slate resumes with a 6 p.m. home match next Saturday against New Mexico United. The Colorado Springs club will play a total of 15 games between July 11 and Oct. 3.
The Switchbacks will play roughly once a week until late August. The Aug. 29 home match against New Mexico United starts a stretch of four matches in 12 days, the first three of which are at home before the Sept. 9 trip to Utah to face Real Monarchs. After that stretch, the Switchbacks have a weekend off before returning to action with road matches the following Wednesday and Saturday at El Paso and New Mexico.
As expected, 12 of the remaining 15 matches are against Group C-opponents, as the USL had to re-format the league to accommodate a shorter season. Matches outside of group play are scheduled for July 26 against Austin Bold, with ESPN Deportes set to broadcast the match, Sept. 5 against Oklahoma City Energy, which the Switchbacks beat 2-1 to open the season in March, and Oct. 3, when Colorado Springs is supposed to close the regular season at FC Tulsa.
The final home match of the regular season, which could be the club's last at Weidner Field before the move to the downtown stadium, is slated for Sept. 26 against defending USL champions Real Monarchs.