A bunch of negatives produced one big positive for Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night.
Coach Alan Koch confirmed to The Gazette that every COVID-19 test administered to players and staff came back negative.
"I think our group has been very, very disciplined in terms of what we asked the guys to do and their compliance, but I definitely do think luck is a part of it, too," Koch said.
"You can go do all the right things and you could unfortunately contract the virus."
As a result, Switchbacks FC plans to start full-side training Thursday ahead of Saturday’s planned scrimmage and fireworks show at Weidner Field.
"We’re going at it and getting ourselves ready for the intrasquad on Saturday," Koch said.
Additional tests for the virus and antibodies will be administered as the club continues to prepare for the resumption of the 2020 season, per the United Soccer League’s return-to-play protocols.
When play officially resumes — the Switchbacks are waiting for a revised schedule — the Colorado Springs club will be competing against New Mexico United, El Paso Locomotive and Real Monarchs in Group C with the top two teams earning playoff berths. The Switchbacks lead the group with three points after winning their 2020 season opener, 2-1, at Oklahoma City in March. The USL previously set a proposed return-to-play date of July 11.