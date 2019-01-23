The Colorado Switchbacks FC midfield is a group of four following the addition of Alex Molano, announced by the club Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Dallas native, who will join Rony Argueta, Jordan Schweitzer and Kwasi Donsu in the middle of the Colorado Springs formation, already has one career goal at Weidner Field, a deflating, 95th-minute equalizer for the Swope Park Rangers in 2016.
He’s hoping to endear himself to the locals when he’s wearing the black and blue in 2019. “I am just very grateful for the opportunity to show the fans what I have been working so hard for. I hope to help the team create lots of goals and assists,” said Molano. “Soccer is my passion and I’m ready to get started.”
While Molano started his career in Croatia with Dynamo Zagreb’s under-19 side in 2019, he’s spent plenty of time in the stateside professional ranks. He played in the National Premier Soccer League, with Dallas City, and USL. He most recently played for North Carolina FC in the North American Soccer League in 2017.
“Alex trained with the team last season for a few weeks and did well but we were unable to add him to the roster,” Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh said in a release. “He has experience and qualities that will help us this season. I know he is ready to come in and get at it.”