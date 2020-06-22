The United Soccer League announced its plan to relax its training moratorium on Monday.
After a vote from the league's Board of Governors, the USL Championship Task Force announced the current training moratorium, which limits team training sessions to 10 players or fewer at a time, will be lifted Wednesday, according a league release that was shared by Colorado Springs Switchbacks on social media.
The release also states teams can resume contact training Wednesday but must do so in conjunction with local and state health guidelines and receive approval from league headquarters.
The USL is working toward a provisional return-to-play date of July 11. Monday's announcement came after the USL and its players association finalized a deal Friday regarding contracts and protocols for the resumption of the 2020 season.