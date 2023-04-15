Colorado Springs caught Sacramento on the wrong night.

Handing the USL Championship's Western Conference leaders their first loss of the season the same night the city celebrated the Sacramento Kings' first NBA playoff win since 2006, was too big an ask.

Instead, Sacramento Republic FC handed the Switchbacks their second and worst loss of the season winning 4-0 at home Saturday.

Sacramento forward and leading scorer, Russell Cicerone put the home team early with a goal in the eighth minute. Republic FC defender Damia Viader lobbed a cross into the middle of the Switchbacks' 18-yard-box. Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera attempted to make a diving interception on the pass but didn't field the ball cleanly. Cicerone was there for the rebound and easy finish with Herrera still on the ground.

Cicerone returned the favor to Viader in the 37th minute. After forward Rodrigo Lopez took a give and go from defender Jack Gurr and dribbled into Colorado Springs' penalty box, he sent a centering pass to Cicerone who passed it off his back heel to Viader who scored from inside the six-yard box.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sacramento midfielder Luis Felipe tacked on a third goal in first-half stoppage time on a similar-looking play. Gurr got the assist.

The result wasn't for a lack of effort on Colorado Springs' side. The Switchbacks created chances in droves with 19 shots in the contest. Down three goals, Colorado Springs pressed the attack for the majority of the second half, but Sacramento's back line and keeper Danny Vitiello were always up to the task. Vitiello and company have stifled opponents defensively, allowing just one score all season. Saturday's match was Sacramento's fourth-straight shutout in league play and fifth of the young season.

To make matters worse for Colorado Springs, defender Macauley King was sent off with a red card in the 79th minute leaving the Switchbacks with 10 men. King was shown a second yellow card after inadvertently kicking Republic FC forward Luther Archimede in the face while trying to secure an incoming ball. As a result, King will be suspended for the club's April 22 tilt against New Mexico United.

Archimede would get his revenge in stoppage time as he deflected a free kick attempt from Colorado Springs midfielder Devon Williams and then beat Williams on a breakaway to score Sacramento's fourth goal of the evening.

The Switchbacks fall to 3-2-1 with the loss. Kickoff for the club's home game against New Mexico is at 6 p.m.