Colorado Springs enters play Saturday needing a win. They'll have an uphill battle to get one as the Switchbacks end their three-game Eastern Conference road trip against the stellar Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Winners of their last four games, Tampa Bay has shut out their opposition in three of those matches, amassing an impressive 11-1 goal differential in that span. Colorado Springs by contrast has gone 1-3 in its last four matches with a goal differential of 5-7, dropping the last three contests.

The Rowdies have a peculiar streak going as well. The club hasn't lost a league match in the month of May in the past four seasons to include 2023 where the Rowdies are 3-0-0.

To break Tampa Bay's unbeatable May streak, Colorado Springs will need to regain their potency in the attack against one of the stingiest defenses in the USL Championship. The Rowdies have recorded four shut outs on the season, tied for second-most in the league, and have conceded just 11 goals, which is the third fewest behind Sacramento Republic FC and San Antonio FC.

The Switchbacks have scored 12 goals on the season, tied for 17th in the league.

Colorado Springs is 5-5-1 on the season and sits in fifth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. The Rowdies are 5-4-2 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Midfielder Charlie Dennis leads Tampa in goals scored with five. His fellow midfielder Ryan Spaulding leads in assists with three.

Switchbacks forward Romario Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with four. Forward Deshane Beckford is the club's assist leader with three.