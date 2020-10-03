Though fortune may still favor the bold, Switchbacks FC’s misfortune sided with FC Tulsa on Saturday.
With Colorado Springs traveling to Oklahoma for the two teams’ regular-season finale, Tulsa would advance to the playoffs, and Austin Bold, with a win or draw against the Switchbacks.
The Colorado Springs club only had 14 field players available for the trip, and all made an appearance in the 2-0 loss that extended Tulsa’s season. Among the field players were Colorado Rapids academy players Alejandro Padilla and Vladimir Walent. Padilla started at left back, moved to center back at halftime and played the full 90 minutes. Walent replaced Aidan Daniels in the midfield and handled the final eight minutes plus stoppage time.
FC Tulsa would not need a goal to get to the playoffs with the Switchbacks failing to score on seven shots, none of which were on target, but got its first when Marlon Santos outjumped Padilla for a header at the back post in the 36th minute. Four minutes later Rodrigo Da Costa doubled the lead when Colorado Springs goalkeeper Sean Melvin saw his clearance ricochet off the onrushing attacker and drop into goal. It was a busy night for Melvin who made eight saves.
Colorado Springs' shortage of available players was most evident when center back Ever Rubio had to come off after 45 minutes. Without a reserve defender available, Padilla moved to the middle and Jordan Burt flipped sides of the field, allowing Mamadi Camara, an attacking player until Saturday, to fill in at right back. The club lost another defender when Adrian Diz Pe was shown his second yellow card and ejected in second-half stoppage time. By then, fates of Colorado Springs, Tulsa and Austin were sealed.
The Switchbacks finish the 2020 campaign, Alan Koch’s first full season in charge, with a 2-7-7 record. The club plans to start next season at its new downtown stadium.