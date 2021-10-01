Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has managed to avoid defeat since losing one of the club’s most productive attackers in a potentially historic loan move, a streak the club looks to extend in a big match Saturday.
The Switchbacks, second in the United Soccer League Championship’s Mountain Division, will take a five-game unbeaten run into Saturday’s 6 p.m. match against division-leading El Paso Locomotive at Weidner Field. The last time the Switchbacks lost, a 3-2 defeat at New Mexico on Sept. 4, Michee Ngalina was still wearing the Switchbacks’ black and blue, not the black and gold of Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.
“Obviously, he was a great player. Everyone is happy for him that he’s moving on to the next step. He has a great opportunity, but we’re confident in our abilities. If you’ve seen our last few games, we’ve come away with good results,” defender/midfielder Sebastian Anderson said after the Switchbacks 3-1 win over Austin Bold last Saturday.
“We have confident players. We have good players that are ready to step up and fill the role.”
Though he does it from a different position and part of the field, Anderson has picked up some of the chance-creation responsibility since Ngalina’s departure. After recording two last week, Anderson is up to six assists on the season, one behind Deshane Beckford and two back of Ngalina’s eight, which remains a team-high.
Ngalina’s dynamic ability drew high praise from coach Brendan Burke, who has coached a few young players that have risen through the ranks of American professional soccer before making moves that provided big paydays for their previous clubs. Despite losing that type of talent, the Switchbacks have taken 11 points from five matches without Ngalina, outscoring opponents 8-3 which includes a scoreless draw against El Paso. Hadji Barry, who enters Saturday one goal shy of tying the USL Championship’s single-season record, has led the charge while Beckford, Thomas Amang and Andre Lewis have rounded out the attacking group in recent weeks.
“Beckie (Beckford) scored tonight. Amang is out there. Hadji scored tonight. Dre (Lewis) scored tonight from the 10 position. We’re just getting (Zach) Zandi going again. We have the pieces to score goals,” Burke said Saturday. “As good a player as Michee is, and he’s a phenomenal one — one of the best young players I’ve ever coached, and I would put him in the same bracket as (Brenden) Aaronson and (Mark) McKenzie — ultimately, it’s next guy up.”
Aaronson, a midfielder, came up through Philadelphia Union’s system where Burke previously coached before he moved to Red Bull Salzburg, an Austrian club competing in the UEFA Champions League, last year on a deal reportedly worth up to $9 million. McKenzie also moved through the Bethlehem Steel-to-Philadelphia Union-to-Europe pipeline. Philadelphia banked roughly five million more dollars when the defender moved to Belgian club K.R.C Genk. The hope is something similar will happen for Ngalina, LAFC and the Switchbacks, even if some Colorado Springs supporters voiced frustration on social media over the club moving such a talented player on at an important part of a resurgent season.
“That’s shortsighted,” Burke said in response to those criticizing the timing of the move.
“It’s the right thing for Michee, and it’s the right thing for this club, because if he goes on that purchase option, it’s the biggest transfer in the history of the USL.”
With three wins and two draws from the post-Ngalina matches, the move is yet to damage the Switchbacks’ playoff hopes, and Saturday’s match will be another chance to boost those odds against an El Paso squad that hasn’t lost since late August and sits seven points clear of Colorado Springs.
“We’re at home. We’re not going to hold back,” Lewis said last Saturday. “Our goal is to win every game at home, and we’re at home. Let’s see what happens.”