Hadji Barry got a little help from his friends and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a much-needed win Wednesday night at Weidner Field.
Michee Ngalina scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, and teammate Deshane Beckford and Barry scored a goal apiece to lead the home side to a 4-2 victory over Tacoma Defiance in front of 5,164 faithful in the new downtown facility.
“I just try to put myself in better position and make my way to the ball to give myself a better chance,” an elated Ngalina said after taking a victory lap following the match.
“There was a confidence in the group to win tonight. We gave everything on the field and you saw the result.”
Ngalina scored the Switchbacks’ first and last goals of the night. Following his first one in the 32nd minute, he did several back flips in the southwest corner of the field to the delight of his teammates and fans.
The three points for the victory vaulted the Switchbacks (2-2-2) from five to eight points.
Barry, the team’s striker, was the primary focal point of the offense entering the match, having scored five of the team’s first seven goals this season. He played the role of distributor against Tacoma, dishing out his first three assists of the campaign.
Forwards Ngalina and Beckford were appreciative of Barry’s effort as ball distributor.
“I told you this was coming,” Beckford said. “We started a little slow, but we gained confidence and put away most of our chances.”
Barry scored his goal in 80th minute on an assist by Ngalina.
Barry has scored a goal in five games this season.
Beckford believes Wednesday’s offensive outburst — the Switchbacks had just two total goals in their first two home games — is a sign of better things to come.
“We started building three weeks ago,” he said. “We should have had the victory against San Antonio (a 1-1 tie) at home and we pulled off a nice game down in El Paso (also a 1-1 tie). This is a reward for all the hard work we’ve put in.”
Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke put a lineup that consisted of seven international players among his 11 starters.
Burke also got a yellow card for the second time in two games when he was flagged in the 57th minute for arguing a penalty kick no-call.
The Switchbacks are off until Tuesday when they travel to Texas for a Mountain Division match at Austin Bold FC.
Colorado Springs then has three consecutive home matches against New Mexico United (June 25), Orange County SC (July 1) and Real Monarch SLC (July 4).