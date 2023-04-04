The Switchbacks have a big week ahead with two games to be played at Weidner Field. But they'll be moving forward into the 2023 season without one of their brightest stars.

Tuesday, Colorado Springs confirmed that midfielder Zach Zandi suffered an Achilles injury and will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Saturday, during the broadcast of the Switchbacks' win over Loudoun United FC in Virginia, announcers mentioned that Zandi suffered the injury during a training session.

"We're sending lots of love from the entire team and the city, Zandi," the team said via social media. "We'll be cheering you on during your recovery."

The 26-year-old midfielder was in his third season with Colorado Springs and struggled with injuries in the past. He missed three months of play due to injury last summer and missed time in 2021 as well.

MIDWEEK GAME FOR SWITCHBACKS

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs hosts USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC out of Windsor as part of the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Switchbacks and Hailstorm met a season ago at Weidner Field where Northern Colorado prevailed 1-0 in extra time.

The Lamar Hunt Open Cup is a tournament that has been played since 1914. A new champion has been crowned every year since, with COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 excluded, the cup's web site says. In 1999, the tournament was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt. Any professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer are eligible to enter the tournament.

Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC is the reigning Open Cup champion, toppling Sacramento Republic FC 3-0 in September. Republic FC is in the USL Championship along with Colorado Springs.

Following Wednesday night's match, the Switchbacks will return to league play Saturday night, hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff Saturday is at 6 p.m.