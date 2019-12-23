Switchbacks FC crossed a few things off its to-do list right before the holidays, announcing its coaching staff and the signing of a fourth midfielder Monday.
Trey Harrington will return as the goalkeeping coach for a sixth straight season after working with Abraham Rodriguez, Andre Rawls, Clint Irwin and Steward Ceus.
"I am also very excited to bring Trey Harrington back as our keeper coach," new coach Alan Koch said via team release. "Trey has done an excellent job with the Switchbacks keepers over the last few years and I am excited to work with him. We will entrust him with the development of our keepers."
Kyle Timm and Chase Robertson will complete Koch’s staff as each takes a step up to the professional ranks. Timm, a South African like Koch, comes to Colorado after serving as an assistant at Coastal Carolina since 2017.
“It is more than a privilege to be a part of the Switchbacks staff and to work alongside Alan in the upcoming season," said Timm. "I look forward to getting started and attaining the goals that have been set out for the club!"
Robertson will have a dual coaching and equipment-managing role after helping Midwestern State, a strong Division II program in Texas.
“This opportunity to work with the Switchbacks and work closely with Alan and the rest of the staff was something I knew I couldn't pass up," Robertson said. "When speaking with coach on the phone, I immediately felt the passion and desire he has for football and for this club, and I am certain that with Alan at the helm, the Switchbacks will find success."
Both Timm and Robertson played collegiately, but the Switchbacks also added a midfielder, who skipped the college game.
Aidan Daniels was announced as a new signing later Monday. The 21-year-old was listed in the United Soccer League's top 20 players 20 years old or younger in 2018.
"Playing for the Switchbacks this coming season fills me with excitement and joy. This is a new opportunity and a blessing," Daniels said. "I'm really looking forward to playing and contributing to the team, and most importantly to help win games.”
Daniels started his professional career on a homegrown contract with Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC in 2018 and made his MLS debut a week later. The Canadian midfielder has found much of his playing time in the USL, first with Toronto FC II and most recently with Ottawa Fury where he scored once in 14 appearances a season ago.
"Having been in an MLS environment for several years with Toronto and having had the opportunity to go on loan to a USL Championship team, Aidan has developed significantly as a young player," Koch said. "We are going to work incredibly hard with Aidan to help him achieve his goals, and our goal is to make sure that this translates to success in matches. His talent is undeniable and an exciting season awaits for this young talent."