Tucker Bone and Austin Dewing have been practicing with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for weeks, if not months, waiting for the day their paperwork would be completed, allowing the recent Air Force Academy graduates to play professionally with the local USL Championship club.
That day came Thursday, and the duo was expected to be announced as the newest members of the club Friday. After Thursday's practice, Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh said the former Falcons would travel to Saturday's game at Rio Grande Valley, should the paperwork get finished in time.
Bone, the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, recorded 25 goals and 22 assists in a Falcon uniform and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. Dewing, an Air Academy High School product, totaled 29 goals and 19 assists over the last four years, helping the Falcons to the third round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Both were familiar with the club before their stints as practice players this season.
"I've gone to quite a few Switchbacks games back in the day, in the first season," Dewing said in a club release. "I would rather play for this team than any other team. It's a dream come true for my family to be able to come and watch and support me. I'm very excited."
Bone spent last summer with the U23 Pride Switchbacks in the Premier Development League, now USL's League Two.
"It's big time," Bone said. "It's that step to reaching my ultimate goal of playing at the highest level that I can. I'm looking forward to the games to come for the rest of the season. And I'm looking forward to helping out the Switchbacks and scoring some goals."
The pair, donning Switchbacks gear, watched last Saturday's 3-0 win over Tacoma Defiance, a team Bone could've played for after being selected by Seattle Sounders with the 20th pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, as they waited.
This week, they'll have jerseys on under the team-issued warm-ups.
"I'm feeling good about it," Bone said in the release. "I'm just hoping to get on the field with him and show everybody what we did at Air Force and show them that we can do it at the next level too and make stuff happen together."