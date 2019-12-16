The Switchbacks' 2020 roster is starting to take shape, as the club announced midfielder Rony Argueta as the club's third signee for the 2020 season.
Argueta, who played a central role last season, joins forward Austin Dewing and defender Kris Reaves on the 2020 roster. Next season will be Argueta's fifth with the Switchbacks.
"It's a blessing to have another opportunity to play the beautiful game at a high level," Argueta said in a club release. "I'm thankful to Switchbacks FC and the staff for the opportunity."
The Switchbacks get one of their most reliable distributors back with the California native's return. A season ago, Argueta was second on the team in passes completed. He was successful on 88 percent of his attempts, which led the club among players with more than 100 passes. He scored once and recorded three assists across 31 appearance, 30 of which were starts.
"It is a pleasure to welcome Rony back for another season with the team. He has been a mainstay of the club for many years and is going to be a rock in our midfield again this season," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said. "Rony is the consummate professional and is always willing to learn. He is a pleasure to manage and I look forward to getting the most out of him this coming season."
Argueta, who was fourth in minutes played last year, is not expected to be available for three U.S. Open Cup matches as a suspension from last year's loss to New Mexico carries over into 2020.