The Switchbacks, like much of the country, are using Zoom teleconferences and group chats to make working from home as productive as possible, but most of the players are also trying to avoid noise complaints and broken glass.
“They’ve done an awesome job of giving us homework,” right back Jordan Burt said, noting the soccer coaching staff’s assignments have ranged from fitness to tactics with occasional skill work. “They’re keeping us engaged the best they can.”
Burt, who’s been in Colorado Springs every season since the club’s first, is a rare Switchbacks player with a house and a yard, while most live in team-issued apartments. He’s juggling and trying to get regular touches on the ball but noted there’s only so much one can do to prepare for an actual game.
“Oh man, it’s fun,” Burt said with no shortage of sarcasm. “We’re doing a lot of air squats and lunges.”
Most of the other players are trying to remain comfortable with the ball at their feet without damaging their team-issued apartments.
“Obviously trying not to disturb our neighbors,” Uvaldo Luna said. “Not (doing) stuff that makes us get kicked out.”
The rest of the time is spent in a variety of ways. Burt is taking his dog out for frequent hikes.
“I think it’s good for your health to get to the mountains,” the 2019 captain said.
Luna’s tuning up his online gaming skills, namely "FIFA" and "Call of Duty."
“I just hopped back in it,” Luna said.
“A lot of people have told me I’m really good at 'FIFA.'”
It’s likely he’ll have a few more weeks to hone his virtual skills. The United Soccer League recently extended its training moratorium through May 3. Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said he’d like a few weeks for a “second preseason” before games resume but has plans in place to fit whatever timeline the league chooses. Until then, he praised his team’s resilience and asked for patience from those living in the apartments surrounding most of the players.
“It’s because these professional athletes are trying to keep themselves in shape,” Koch said. “We beg for their forgiveness.”