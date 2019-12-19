First-year Switchbacks FC coach Alan Koch continued to sign players from familiar areas with the Thursday addition of South African winger George Lebese.
Koch previously signed Canadian midfielder Mamadi Camara, who played at Simon Fraser University, where Koch previously coached. A couple of days later, the South African coach signed a compatriot.
"George is a player that we are incredibly excited about. He is in need of a fresh opportunity after many years of success in the South African Premier League. We look forward to supporting him and helping get his confidence back," Koch said. "When George is flowing, the team is flowing. He is going to be an integral part of our new-look team and he has the ability to unlock the opposition's defense through his vision and passing ability."
Lebese comes to the Switchbacks having played most recently for Mamelodi Sundowns FC in South Africa's top division. He's also played for Kaizer Chiefs and represented his country's national team on five occasions.
In addition to his more than 500,000 combined followers on Twitter and Instagram, the 30-year-old will bring 24 goals in 157 professional appearances in South Africa to Colorado Springs.
"It's a great honor and blessing to be given this opportunity to join the Switchbacks family," Lebese said. "I can't extend my sincere gratitude and above all, I just want to thank God for everything."