Hopefully, the Trailheads held onto the Trinidad and Tobago flag.
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC supporters group has flown the home flag of the local United Soccer League Championship club’s players during matches in previous years. Should that tradition continue at new Weidner Field downtown for the 2021 season, the Caribbean country’s red, black and white flag will be flying. The club announced the addition of defender Triston Hodge via permanent transfer Monday afternoon. The terms were not released.
"I couldn't be more thankful and excited to be a part of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization this upcoming season," Hodge said in the club release. "I look forward to making unforgettable memories in a thrilling stadium in front of the beautiful fans."
Hodge is the club’s second defender from Trinidad and Tobago in recent years. Jamal Jack was a fixture at center back toward the end of coach Steve Trittschuh’s stint with the Switchbacks. Brendan Burke, the Switchbacks’ first-year coach, is happy to have another T&T representative on the squad.
"We are happy to welcome aboard a player in Triston who is versatile, technically talented, and experienced at the senior international level of the game with Trinidad and Tobago," Burke said in the release.
After starting his professional career in his home country, Hodge gained USL experience with Toronto FC II and most recently Memphis 901. He was also in the starting 11 for his country’s stunning 2-1 win over the United States that eliminated the U.S. from the 2018 World Cup. It was one of his five appearances with his national team.
"He has played in some very big games and we are lucky to be bringing him to Colorado Springs," Burke said.