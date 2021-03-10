The Colorado Springs sports community is in mourning after Sports Corporation CEO Tom Osborne died Wednesday morning.
Osborne was a driving force behind some of the largest events in the Pikes Peak region — the Rocky Mountain State Games, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Labor Day Lift Off and the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, among others. A Sports Corp. spokesperson said Osborne died in his sleep. He was 65.
"He was just an incredible man," Colorado Springs Sports Corp. chairman Dave Palenchar told The Gazette.
Osborne joined the Sports Corp. as president and CEO in 2003.
"He was a treasured friend and mentor and has left an impressive legacy," said Megan Leatham, executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Osborne was also a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors and served on its executive committee from 1996-2000. He was one of the most respected members of the Colorado sports community.
"Really, Tom embodied everything Olympic City USA is all about," Doug Price, CEO of Visit COS, said.
Osborne is survived by wife Amy, daughter Ellie (Cameron) Kuehne, son Ben (Kassy) Haughton and granddaughter Charlie Rose.
More coverage on Osborne's legacy is coming to Gazette.com.
