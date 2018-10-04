MILWAUKEE — The Colorado Springs Sky Sox are well-represented on the rosters of both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies as the teams begin their National League Divisional Series Thursday.
Eleven Brewers and eight Rockies on the playoff rosters spent time playing for the Sky Sox, which was the Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers from 2015-18 and of the Rockies from 1993-2014.
Milwaukee is turning to former Sky Sox right-hander Brandon Woodruff to start Game 1.
Woodruff pitched parts of the past two seasons in Colorado Springs.
Other Sky Sox alum on the Brewers' roster are pitchers Corbin Burnes, Junior Guerra, Josh Hader, Jhuolys Chacin, Corey Knebel and Freddy Peralta, catcher Manny Pina, infielders Orlando Arcia and Hernan Perez and outfielders Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana.
The Sky Sox are also well-represented on the Rockies' roster. Charlie Blackmon, Chris Ianetta, Carlos Gonzalez, Matt Holliday, Nolan Arenado, D.J. LeMahieu, Chad Bettis and Adam Ottavino all spent time in Colorado Springs when the Sky Sox were the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate.
Manager Craig Counsell has said it will be a bullpen day for the Brewers to open their first postseason series since 2011.
Woodruff is 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 games this year with four starts. The 25-year-old has pitched exclusively in relief after Sept. 1, going 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA over 12 1/3 innings in seven appearances.
One of Woodruff's four starts came at Colorado, when he allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings on May 11. The Brewers still won 11-10.
Woodruff had 17 starts for the Sky Sox in 2018, going 3-2 with a 4.04 ERA. He had 16 starts in 2017, going 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA.
The Rockies are starting right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA.
The Associated Press contributed to this report