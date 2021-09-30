Colorado Springs School has 99 students.
Boys' soccer coach Mark Perdew recited the figure after his team's 2-1 win over Sierra at home Thursday -- a school with 875 students, according to CHSAA.
The 14 boys on the Kodiak soccer club are a minor miracle to Perdew, even if he has to share several of them with other sports, actives and academics. Three of his players are even playing in a different sport, boys' tennis, in the same season.
But, those players are starting to gel. And the results are a team now at 5-4, with the passion to make it even better.
"The boys are putting into play what we're practicing," Perdew said. "Today, they put it all together for each other, all game."
Practice is filled with installing a system, but the three boys who play tennis are often missing from practice to attend matches with their other team. Another player missed the win due to SAT courses.
The constant shuffling has been a battle, but one Perdew embraces.
He's coached various levels of soccer for 35 years, but had yet to coach a team like CSS before coming along last year. Joining him in last year's opening was his now-sophomore goalkeeper, Nathan Sobral. Before last season, he hadn't played competitive soccer.
So, this offseason, Sobral made it out to multiple soccer camps. His teammates even remarked at how far he'd come already -- from barely being able to catch a soccer ball to fighting off a Stallion team that peppered him with shots for all 80 minutes.
"He came all this way from not being able to get to the ball when it was kicked toward him," junior Andrew Hedden said. "He doesn't let one ball get through his hands now."
The lone Sierra goal came on a play in which Stallion sophomore Sergio Coss collided with Sobral, causing the ball to deflect up and over the heap into the net.
Sobral's growth is just one example. The Kodiaks have young players all over the field. Hedden is a captain, charged with leading the offense. Senior Grayson Gresham, one of the team's three tennis players, is tasked with leading the defense.
"Those are our captains. I trust them and the whole team trusts them," sophomore John Baldwin said. "We can rely on them to control the ball and work with the whole team."
Around the two are athletes with a desire to be good, but not the experience. As the playing time has continued, each has found their own ways to grow and help the team.
With under four minutes left, Baldwin found the back of the net to break the tie. It was his third goal of the season.
The growth has been clear, and so has the ability to be selfless on the field. Perdew and his assistant coach, Amos White, made sure to encourage the players in the postgame huddle to remain a unit.
The win was nice for all, because it was a team win Hedden said.
"We had nothing to lose."