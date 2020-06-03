Pikes Peak region high schools are well-represented on the Colorado Springs Outlaws summer baseball roster. Of the 26 players on the roster on leaguelineup.com, 22 played prep ball in Colorado Springs, Monument, Woodland Park or Peyton.
Catchers
No. 4 Braden Dedrick
The Pine Creek graduate started his college career at Dodge City Community College. Before the season was suspended, Dedrick made four starts, going 2 for 14 with an RBI and posting a perfect fielding percentage.
No. 29 Riley Gregory
The UCCS redshirt junior gives the Outlaws a little more college experience behind the plate. Gregory, also a Pine Creek graduate, started his collegiate career at Northern Colorado before transferring to a school closer to home. He started all 10 games for the Mountain Lions to start the 2020 season after hitting .348 with a .955 fielding percentage in 2019.
Infielders
No. 6 Hayden Ambuehl
A member of the Lewis-Palmer High School class of 2020, Ambuehl is listed as a middle infielder on his perfectgame.com player profile. It also lists his commitment to Wayne State, a Division II program in Nebraska. In his final season of prep baseball in 2019, Ambuehl hit .312 for the Rangers and stole 14 bases on 16 attempts.
No. 8 Nate Heflebower
The UCCS redshirt freshman is waiting for his first taste of college baseball. Heflebower, of Castle Pines, is a 2018 Rock Canyon graduate and posted an 89 fielding percentage in his final prep season.
No. 11 Dylan Martell
The Mesa Ridge product is listed as a sophomore on the McPherson College (Kansas) junior varsity roster. In his final season with the Grizzlies in 2018, Martell owned a .436 batting average and scored 20 runs. He’s also listed as an outfielder and catcher on the Outlaws’ roster.
No. 17 Mitchell Shaw
Shaw, an Air Academy graduate, joins the Outlaws after his first season at New Mexico Highlands, a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school. Prior to NMHU, Shaw spent two years at Lake Land College (Ill.) Shaw made four appearances in the shortened spring season, scoring a run.
No. 21 Toby Scoles
Though he’s listed primarily as a first baseman on the Outlaws’ roster, Scoles spent much of his first two seasons at Colorado School of Mines as a pitcher before a switch to start his junior season. The former Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League Player of the Year at Pine Creek hit .313 with four home runs for the Orediggers before the 2020 season was abandoned.
Utility
No. 9 Justin Risdall
The Vista Ridge graduate is listed as an infielder on the McPherson College roster but could play other roles for the Outlaws. As a college sophomore, Risdall hit .265 for the Bulldogs, driving in 16 runs and scoring 10, and successfully fielded more than 90 percent of balls hit his way.
Outfielders
No. 3 Alex Bates
The Ruidoso, N.M., native and the team’s only player from outside the state, made a handful of appearances for the UCCS baseball program in his first two full seasons with the Mountain Lions. In 2019, Bates went 5 for 13 with six runs scored. He started two games in 2020 season, going 1 for 6 with a stolen base and run scored.
No. 12 Bryce McKee
After a standout career at Coronado, McKee went on to UCCS where he planned to redshirt his first college season. He finished his prep career a year ago, earning first-team league honors after batting .590 with 12 extra-base hits in 61 at-bats.
No. 13 Kit Wigington
The recent Pine Creek graduate is one of the few players on the Outlaws roster that has not yet started his college career. He’s listed at a UCCS commit on perfectgame.org. As a high school junior, Wigington hit .305 with five doubles, two triples and a home run.
No. 22 Jake Greiving
Though not listed on Air Force’s 2020 roster while spending a year at the prep school, Greiving committed to join the program after his 2019 graduation from Legend High School in Parker. As a senior with the Titans, Greiving hit .353 with five homers and 24 RBIs.
No. 34 AJ Carpenter
Carpenter comes back to Colorado Springs for the summer after hitting .214 and scoring four runs in his first season of junior-college ball at Folsom Lake College (Calif.). At Cheyenne Mountain, Carpenter hit .329 and stole 11 bases on 12 attempts in 2018.
Pitchers
No. 0 Andrew Churchill
A 2015 Rampart graduate, Churchill is among the more experienced members of the team. As a junior at NAIA Bellevue University (Neb.), Churchill struck out the side in his only appearance. At Rampart, Churchill earned all-league honors on three occasions, according to bubruins.com.
No. 2 Noah Lasecki
The UCCS freshman by way of The Classical Academy planned to redshirt his first college season, according to gomountainlions.com. As a senior at TCA, Lasecki owned a 1.89 earned-run average over 33 1/3 innings. He also recorded a save and hit a team-best three home runs with 23 RBIs.
No. 7 Jeremy Onken
After starting his career at Utah, Onken made one appearance out of the bullpen for UCCS this spring. The right-hander is among a crop of Pine Creek graduates on the Outlaws roster and has been on the summer team all three seasons. In his only appearance in 2020, Onken struck out two in 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run.
No. 10 Parker Gregory
A right-handed pitcher, Gregory found some success early in his college career at UCCS. As a freshman this year, Gregory tossed a pair of scoreless innings and picked up the win against New Mexico Highlands. In his final season of prep ball at Pine Creek, he owned a 3.69 ERA across 24 2/3 innings.
No. 14 Dempsey Battin
The Green Mountain Falls native and Woodland Park graduate enters the summer after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). The left-handed pitcher picked up a win in 2019 with a 4.50 ERA. According to his Twitter profile, Battin plans to continue his career at Eastern New Mexico next year.
No. 15 Micah Bregard
The former Air Academy standout is listed as a student at Dodge City Community College and third-year member of the summer program on the Outlaws’ Facebook page. The right-handed pitcher was previously listed on the roster at Delaware Technical Community College.
No. 16 Brady Choban
The 6-foot-4 right-hander was coming on as one of Marshall’s top pitchers in 2020, making a team-high four starts early in the season. One of those starts came at No. 4 Florida where he limited the Gators to three runs on two hits over four innings. The 2018 Lewis-Palmer graduate’s best college outing came March 7 when he limited Akron to four hits and a run in a six-inning win.
No. 19 Jason Shuger
A 2019 Lewis-Palmer graduate, Shuger earned a role in Air Force’s pitching staff before his freshman season ended abruptly. The Falcons’ right-hander made five appearances totaling 20 strikeouts in 18 innings. In a game at Duke, Shuger struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings. According to MaxPreps, he recorded two no-hitters as a senior with the Rangers.
No. 26 Rodney Gregg
After helping Peyton to the Class 2A state championship and earning the classification’s Player of the Year award in 2019, the southpaw headed to Golden to play at Colorado School of Mines where he is yet to make an appearance. Gregg, according to his minesathletics.com bio, went 32-1 as a prep pitcher with an ERA of 1.17.
No. 27 Kyle Moran
The right-handed pitcher made one start as a freshman at Northwestern Oklahoma State, a Division II program, in a shortened spring season. He allowed five runs in four innings in his college debut. In his final season at Pine Creek in 2019, Moran went 4-1 and recorded two saves.
No. 28 Toby Welty
After graduating from Liberty and heading off to Colby Community College (Kan.), Welty landed at Vanguard, an NAIA program in California. He was listed as a catcher at both his college stops but shows up as a right-handed pitcher on the Outlaws roster after a position change. According to MaxPreps, Welty pitched just five innings his final season of prep baseball.
No. 33 Devin Dodson
The recent Cheyenne Mountain graduate will get an early look at college batters this summer before continuing playing at South Carolina-Lancaster. According to his perfectgame.org profile, the 6-4 righty’s fastball has topped out at 88 mph. In his final full high school season in 2019, Dodson went 8-2 with a 1.56 ERA established over 49 1/3 innings.
No. 46 Braden Barker
The Loveland native and 2018 Rocky Mountain High School graduate made two appearances for the UCCS baseball team as a redshirt freshman this year. Barker allowed two hits and no runs over two innings of work this spring, picking up a win against Colorado Christian.