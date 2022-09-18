Jonathan Aziz’s first Pikes Peak Marathon was painful, but it was all worth it. Even after falling with nine miles remaining, the 31-year-old Colorado Springs native placed first in the race with a time of 3:40.41.
“I think I got the full first timer experience,” Aziz joked.
It didn’t take Aziz long to get a wide lead. He arrived at Barr Camp — halfway up Pikes Peak — well before any of his competitors.
“I got there probably five minutes before I should have,” Aziz said.
The quick start, though, took out much of Aziz’s energy. At about 12,000 feet, several runners passed him.
But as soon as he reached the summit and began the descent, Aziz got his momentum back.
“My legs just felt weak, but thankfully they started coming back on the way down,” Aziz said.
With about nine miles remaining, Aziz pushed ahead of a few runners. But while doing so, he took a hard fall, causing him to bleed from his chin and left shoulder.
Though in pain, Aziz got up and kept running.
“I just tried not to think about it,” Aziz said.
That paid off.
With less than a mile in the race, Aziz passed Noah Williams and took first place — he never looked back. Aziz crossed the finish line less than a minute ahead of Williams to win.
“I saw him and just picked it up from there and ran home,” Aziz said.
Aziz needed a couple stitches on his chin after arriving in Manitou Springs, but it was all worth it for the gold medal.
Williams finished in 3:41.27. A 27-year-old from Leadville, he also needed time in the medical tent with severe nausea after finishing.
Kristina Mascarenas gets second career Marathon win
There was a time Kristina Mascarenas didn’t think she’d run the Pikes Peak Marathon again. The 33-year-old Colorado Springs native and 2017 champion suffered three serious ankle injuries in a short time span, causing her to take a two-year hiatus from competition.
Mascarenas proved herself wrong Sunday, finishing in 4:37.31 to win the women’s division of the annual race.
“It’s so surreal,” Mascarenas said. “I honestly didn’t think I’d ever get back here.”
Mascarenas first shattered her right ankles before tearing multiple ligaments in her left ankle. After successfully rehabbing those two injuries, she shattered her ankle at Barr Camp.
Those lower leg injuries very well could have ended her long-distance running career. But Mascarenas didn’t let that happen.
“Just being able to run was a prize in itself,” she said.
While it was the same result as 2017 for Mascarenas, her approach was different. She was more conservative while ascending and descending the 14,115-foot mountain.
“I was running more like a senior since it had been a while,” Mascarenas said. “I was like, ‘Let’s take two baby steps instead of jumping off this rock.’”
Her cautious approach worked, as Mascarenas finished more than 13 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Brittany Charbondeau.
“Overall, I ran really well, and being able to come in first is the icing on the cake,” Mascarenas said.
Charbondeau’s official time was 4:50.46, well ahead of third-place Peyton Thomas, who clocked in at 5:19.05.
Colorado dominance
It wasn’t just Aziz and Mascarenas who represented Colorado well. Of the Marathon’s six podium finishers, five hailed from the Centennial State.
On the men’s side, all three medalists were Coloradans: Aziz, Williams and third-place Cam Smith, a native of Crested Butte. Mascarenas is from Colorado Springs and Charbondeau is from Denver, while women’s bronze medalist Thomas was the only non-Coloradan to medal.
Furthermore, eight of the top-10 men were from Colorado, while six of the top 10 women finishers were Coloradans.
“The level of competition here is so good; I’m so proud of my home state,” Mascarenas said.
Smith added, “We’re a great state for running and a great state for pushing each other. It’s nice to see Colorado doing so well and representing.”
Results
Men’s Division
1. Jonathan Aziz, Colorado Springs, Colorado 3:40.41
2. Noah Williams, Leadville, Colorado 3:41.27
3. Cam Smith, Crested Butte, Colorado 3:50.49
4. Michelino Sunseri, Driggs, Idaho 3:52.11
5. Jackson Cole, Alamosa, Colorado 4:00.55
6. John Herrick, Boulder, Colorado 4:17.08
7. Andrew Wise, Denver, Colorado 4:19.27
8. Mario Allende, Mexico City, Mexico 4:26.22
9. Sawyer Lincoln, Manitou Springs, Colorado 4:26.53
10. Drew Vidano, Monument, Colorado 4:34.04
11. Ryan Chio, Denver, Colorado 4:39.36
12. Corey Baxter, Fairfield, California 4:43.15
13. Sam Johnson, Golden, Colorado 4:43.53
14. Mark Young, Gilford, New Hampshire 4:46.17
15. Andrew Hemesath, Colorado Springs, Colorado 4:51.11
16. Cody Cook, Colorado Springs, Colorado 4:51.36
17. Peyton Kohnke, Oro Valley, Arizona 4:52.24
18. Israel Nava, Mexico City, Mexico 4:53.16
19. Alec Fleisher, Durango, Colorado 4:56.10
20. Will Watkins, Denver, Colorado 4:57.52
21. Julien Gilleron, Aix Les Bains, France 4:58.17
22. Nathan Moody, Los Alamos, New Mexico 4:58.35
23. Koltin Hammer, Golden, Colorado 5:04.03
24. David Burroughs, Manitou Springs, Colorado 5:05.00
25. Kyle Anibas, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:06.39
Women’s Division
1. Kristina Mascarenas, Colorado Springs, Colorado 4:37.31
2. Brittany Charbondeau, Denver, Colorado 4:50.46
3. Peyton Thomas, Hampstead, North Carolina 5:19.05
4. Cori Slack, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:36.25
5. Natascha Leonardo, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:37.02
6. Sara Striegel, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:41.50
7. Maria Alvarez, Naucalpan, Mexico 5:42.32
8. Freya Stein, Spokane, Washington 5:42.37
9. Jessica McCoy, Clarksville, Tennessee 5:44.05
10. Abbie Yellen, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:44.54
11. Jennifer Mawn, Golden, Colorado 5:45.52
12. Jennifer Yeaman, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:46.21
13. Shelby Lee, Anacortes, Washington 5:48.15
14. Anna Raschke, Denver, Colorado 5:48.25
15. Kennon Snead, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:48.44
16. Anna Synoga, Colorado Springs, Colorado 6:00.33
17. Rebecca Verrone, Denver, Colorado 6:01.08
18. Alana Dillinger, Woodland Park, Colorado 6:01.38
19. Jessica Lamphere, Colorado Springs, Colorado 6:02.01
20. Abby Miller, Colorado Springs, Colorado 6:09.58
21. Meredith Busman, Grand Rapids, Michigan 6:12.07
22. Emily Bayer, Imperial, Missouri 6:16.07
23. Elizabeth Veznor, Littleton, Colorado 6:19.06
24. Melissa Mencic, Denver, Colorado 6:26.12
25. Jennifer Taylor, Estes Park, Colorado 6:30.34
Winners by age group
Men’s division
15-19: Jeffrey Bert, Salt Lake City, Utah 5:16.53
20-24: Drew Vidano, Monument, Colorado 4:34.04
25-29: Noah Williams, Leadville, Colorado 3:41.27
30-34: Jonathan Aziz, Colorado Springs, Colorado 3:40.41
35-39: Corey Baxter, Fairfield, California 4:43.15
40-44: Israel Nava, Mexico City, Mexico 4:53.16
45-49: Cody Cook, Colorado Springs, Colorado 4:51.36
50-54: Brett Wilson, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:12.25
55-59: David Havlick, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:25.22
60-64: Dan Turk, Estes Park, Colorado 6:07.05
65-69: Jeff Rode, Powell, Wyoming 6:40.53
Women’s division
20-24: Shelby Lee, Anacortes, Washington 5:48.15
25-29: Peyton Thomas, Hampstead, North Carolina 5:19.05
30-34: Kristina Mascarenas, Colorado Springs, Colorado 4:37.31
35-39: Cori Slack, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5:36.25
40-44: Freya Stein, Spokane, Washington 5:42.37
45-49: Danielle Hebenstreit, Palmer Lake, Colorado 6:34.22
50-54: Abby Miller, Colorado Springs, Colorado 6:09.58
55-59: Jennifer Taylor, Estes Park, Colorado 6:30.34
60-64: Karen Stuckey, Gunnison, Colorado 7:29.09