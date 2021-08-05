Sam Vines is set for a big change of scenery.
The Colorado Springs native who developed into the go-to left back for the Colorado Rapids over the past few seasons is moving to Royal Antwerp, of the Belgian first division. The Rapids announced the transfer Thursday.
“Sam has proven himself to be one of the top, young players in MLS (Major League Soccer), and this is the right moment for both him and the club to take this next step,” Rapids vice president and general manager Padraig Smith said. “His career progression and success at both club and international level is a testament to the investment our club has made in developing young talent. … We believe Sam’s journey can be a positive example for the next generation of young players in Colorado. We are incredibly proud of Sam and the player he has developed into.”
Vines helped the United States Men’s National Team win the recent Gold Cup, including an appearance over Mexico in the tournament final. He scored his first international goal in a group-play match against Haiti.
The first Rapids academy product to play for the U.S. national team made 53 MLS appearances for the Rapids and scored a pair of goals to go with four assists.
He will look to continue his international experience in World Cup Qualifiers ahead of next year’s tournament in Qatar.
Vines joined the Rapids academy at 13 years old and made his senior-team debut in 2018.
“Thank you guys for the past four years. This place is my home,” Vines said in a video posted by the Rapids on social media. “You guys made it feel like my home. I’m really excited for my next adventure.”
Royal Antwerp, Belgium’s oldest club, is set to compete in the Europa League next season after finishing second in its domestic league.
Rapids trade Benezet to Seattle for cash
Nicolas Benezet became the second Colorado Rapids player to depart the club Thursday.
Benezet, a French midfielder, was traded to the Seattle Sounders for $50,000 of General Allocation Money. The total can be increased to $100,000 if Benezet hits some performance metrics, according to the Rapids release.
Benezet made 24 appearances for the Rapids over the last two years and notched two assists.