The bomb cyclone that shut down much of the Front Range in March may have been a sign that it was time for Sam Vines to stay closer to Commerce City.
The Rapids defender, then 19, was among the roughly 1,000 people stranded on Interstate 25 when blizzard-like conditions swept through the region, as the Pine Creek graduate tried to get home to Colorado Springs.
“I was stuck in it for like 12 hours,” he remembered Sunday.
At the time, Vines had one Major League Soccer appearance to his name, a debut at the end of the Rapids’ disappointing 2018 season, and was guaranteed little MLS playing time in 2019. After spending much of the previous season with Charlotte’s team in the United Soccer League, it seemed possible Vines could play with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks after Colorado’s pro clubs reached an affiliation agreement last year.
Instead, Vines started his 22nd match of the season and played all 90 minutes Sunday in the Rapids’ 3-0 win over FC Dallas that kept the club’s postseason hopes alive.
“I think it’s been a good year for me,” Vines said of his first full season in MLS. “I’ve been able to play a lot of minutes, play in different systems (for) different coaches.”
While he’s happy about the playing time — he’s sixth on the team in minutes played — it hasn’t always been a smooth rookie season.
A couple of weeks after Vines made his first career MLS start April 13, the Rapids fired Anthony Hudson after going winless in the first nine games of the season. Vines continued to get minutes under interim coach Conor Casey. Since Robin Fraser was named coach of the Rapids in late August, Vines has played the entirety of every match he’s been available.
“Vinesy is a talented kid who’s a good athlete and good with his feet,” Fraser said when asked what has allowed Vines to stay in his role despite all the changes. “His reading of the game gets better and better.”
The highlights of his first full MLS season include a spot on the Homegrown team that beat Chivas’ under-20 team during All-Star festivities and a spot on the league’s Team of the Week after his performance against Los Angeles Football Club on June 28.
Monday, he was named to the Team of the Week’s bench for his shift against Dallas.
The hope is he’s got at least one more quality performance in him this season. The Rapids go to LAFC on Sunday, needing a win over the Western Conference leaders and help from other teams to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We still have a chance at the playoffs. That’s the crazy part,” Vines said. “So next week, we have to go in, try and beat LAFC and hopefully the results go our way.”
After showing he belongs in MLS throughout his first season, he figures to make his 23rd start in a critical match.
“As a young player, a young outside back, coming into a league, it can be very, very challenging, and every week you see him getting a little bit better, a little bit sharper, his decisions getting better,” Fraser said. “He just brings in, as I said, a really good natural skill set of good athleticism and quickness. He’s a good individual defender and he’s very, very competent on the ball.”
Those qualities helped him become a regular in the starting 11. Considering he has one more year on his homegrown contract, it’s probably a good thing he decided to limit his I-25 commutes after the storm.
“It was probably a week later I moved to Denver,” Vines said.