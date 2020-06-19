Raquel Pennington could soon hoist the same UFC championship belt once held by Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. With a May 12 title bout against Amanda Nunes in Brazil – the headline event of the pay-per-view UFC 224 – Pennington could capture the world bantamweight title and thrust herself into that realm of the sport’s biggest stars. But the Colorado Springs native and Harrison High School graduate doesn’t see herself as belonging in the same conversation with those big names – at least not outside the octagon. “For me it’s never been about money or reputation,” Pennington said. “I’m actually considered the dark horse in women’s