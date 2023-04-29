Anders Carlson enters the NFL with ties to two of the most notable kickers with Colorado connections.

Carlson, picked out of Auburn in the sixth round (No. 207 overall) Saturday by Green Bay, is the brother of Raiders All-Pro Daniel Carlson.

Both Carlson brothers attended The Classical Academy on the north end of Colorado Springs.

And by going in the same round 16 years after the Packers took Mason Crosby, Carlson is now set to replace the former University of Colorado star who has rewritten the franchise’s record book during his long tenure.

Carlson hasn’t had problems following in others’ footsteps to this point. He broke nearly all of his brother’s marks with the Titans before graduating in 2017. He then followed Daniel’s path to Auburn, where his 79 career field goals and 410 points rank second only to Daniel’s program records of 92 and 79.

Anders spent five years as Auburn’s starting kicker. He graduated in Dec. 2020 from the college of business’s aviation program and in May 2022 with a master’s in business administration.

The Carlson brothers are among 23 players all-time from the Pikes Peak region to be selected in the top six rounds of the NFL Draft.

Colorado Springs area NFL draftees

Player, pos. High school Draft round, year NFL team

Don Cockroft, K Fountain-Fort Carson 3rd round 1967 Cleveland

Cullen Bryant, RB Mitchell 2nd round 1973 LA Rams

Dan Audick, T Wasson 4th round 1977 Pittsburgh

Linden King, LB Air Academy 3rd round 1977 San Diego

Terry Miller, RB Mitchell 1st round 1978 Buffalo

Darryl Clack, RB Widefield 2nd round 1986 Dallas

Matt Darwin, T Cheyenne Mountain 4th round 1986 Philadelphia

Dan McMillen, DE Wasson 5th round 1986 Philadelphia

Steve Bartalo, RB Doherty 6th round 1987 Tampa Bay

Tony Woods, DT Harrison 8th round 1989 Chicago

Tahaun Lewis, DB Doherty 9th round 1991 LA Raiders

Sean Hill, DB Widefield 7th round 1994 Miami

Justin Armour, WR Manitou Springs 4th round 1995 Buffalo

Alex Molden, DB Sierra 1st round 1996 New Orleans

Bob Sapp, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Chicago

Steve Scifres, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Dallas

Aaron Smith, DE Sierra 4th round 1999 Pittsburgh

Dexter Wynn, DB Rampart 6th round 2004 Philadelphia

Vincent Jackson, WR Widefield 2nd round San Diego 2005

Paul Hubbard, WR Widefield 6th round 2008 Cleveland

Phil Loadholt, T Fountain-Fort Carson 2nd round 2009 Minnesota

Matt Slauson, G Air Academy 6th round 2009 NY Jets

Lamarr Houston, DT Doherty 2nd round 2010 Oakland

Kalen Ballage, RB Falcon 4th round 2018 Miami

Daniel Carlson, K TCA 5th round 2018 Minnesota

Anders Carlson, K TCA 6th round 2023 Green Bay