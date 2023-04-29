Anders Carlson enters the NFL with ties to two of the most notable kickers with Colorado connections.
Carlson, picked out of Auburn in the sixth round (No. 207 overall) Saturday by Green Bay, is the brother of Raiders All-Pro Daniel Carlson.
Both Carlson brothers attended The Classical Academy on the north end of Colorado Springs.
And by going in the same round 16 years after the Packers took Mason Crosby, Carlson is now set to replace the former University of Colorado star who has rewritten the franchise’s record book during his long tenure.
Carlson hasn’t had problems following in others’ footsteps to this point. He broke nearly all of his brother’s marks with the Titans before graduating in 2017. He then followed Daniel’s path to Auburn, where his 79 career field goals and 410 points rank second only to Daniel’s program records of 92 and 79.
Anders spent five years as Auburn’s starting kicker. He graduated in Dec. 2020 from the college of business’s aviation program and in May 2022 with a master’s in business administration.
The Carlson brothers are among 23 players all-time from the Pikes Peak region to be selected in the top six rounds of the NFL Draft.
Colorado Springs area NFL draftees
Player, pos. High school Draft round, year NFL team
Don Cockroft, K Fountain-Fort Carson 3rd round 1967 Cleveland
Cullen Bryant, RB Mitchell 2nd round 1973 LA Rams
Dan Audick, T Wasson 4th round 1977 Pittsburgh
Linden King, LB Air Academy 3rd round 1977 San Diego
Terry Miller, RB Mitchell 1st round 1978 Buffalo
Darryl Clack, RB Widefield 2nd round 1986 Dallas
Matt Darwin, T Cheyenne Mountain 4th round 1986 Philadelphia
Dan McMillen, DE Wasson 5th round 1986 Philadelphia
Steve Bartalo, RB Doherty 6th round 1987 Tampa Bay
Tony Woods, DT Harrison 8th round 1989 Chicago
Tahaun Lewis, DB Doherty 9th round 1991 LA Raiders
Sean Hill, DB Widefield 7th round 1994 Miami
Justin Armour, WR Manitou Springs 4th round 1995 Buffalo
Alex Molden, DB Sierra 1st round 1996 New Orleans
Bob Sapp, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Chicago
Steve Scifres, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Dallas
Aaron Smith, DE Sierra 4th round 1999 Pittsburgh
Dexter Wynn, DB Rampart 6th round 2004 Philadelphia
Vincent Jackson, WR Widefield 2nd round San Diego 2005
Paul Hubbard, WR Widefield 6th round 2008 Cleveland
Phil Loadholt, T Fountain-Fort Carson 2nd round 2009 Minnesota
Matt Slauson, G Air Academy 6th round 2009 NY Jets
Lamarr Houston, DT Doherty 2nd round 2010 Oakland
Kalen Ballage, RB Falcon 4th round 2018 Miami
Daniel Carlson, K TCA 5th round 2018 Minnesota
Anders Carlson, K TCA 6th round 2023 Green Bay
