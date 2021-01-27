Colorado Springs native Alanna Rizzo said Wednesday she is leaving her longtime position as a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast team.
“For the first time ever, I’m putting my personal life above my professional one,” Rizzo, a Sierra graduate, wrote on Twitter. “I am not retiring, I am moving on to another chapter that allows me to be nearest to the ones I love most.
“As much as this decision has gutted me and as much as I agonized about making it, nobody has ever wished they have more when they’re lying on their deathbed.”
Rizzo had covered the Dodgers as a sideline reporter and host of pregame and postgame shows with SportsNet LA for the past seven years. She had previously held a similar position with the Colorado Rockies and also worked for the MLB Network. While with ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain she also assisted with Colorado and Denver universities broadcasts.
She earned a degree in business from Colorado in 1997 and returned to Boulder to finish a master’s degree in broadcast journalism in 2003.
Rizzo founded the nonprofit Guidry’s Guardian Foundation in 2019 to benefit dogs in need and help reduce the number of dogs on streets and in shelters.
“Alanna was a source of news, insight and friendship for so many in the Dodger family, bringing to life behind-the-scenes stories, consoling us after heartbreaking losses and helping to celebrate a world championship — a fitting finale to her tenure,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We will miss her and send our best wishes for the next chapter of her life and career.”