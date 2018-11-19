The minor-league baseball team in Colorado Springs formerly known as the Sky Sox will reveal a new name Monday morning.
The team released the five name-change finalists over the summer that were then put to a fan vote.
Beginning in 2019, the team could be known as the Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys or the Rocky Mountain Oysters - or pick a name that wasn't submitted.
That’s the list after more than 2,000 entries were received.
“We’re pretty excited,” general manager Chris Phillips told The Gazette in July. “We’re all happy with the top five and it’s going to be fun to see some fan interaction and how things go from here.”
Rocky Mountain Oysters in particular would be controversial, as not many teams have taken their name from deep fried cattle testicles. But the team has courted controversy throughout this not-always-popular process.
After deciding to rename and rebrand the team in conjunction with next year’s drop from Triple-A to Rookie League, the Sky Sox asked the community for name suggestions that would be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness, regional relevance and appropriateness for audience.
Fans were allowed to vote on the Sky Sox website through Aug. 1.
Come back to gazette.com for the announcement later Monday morning.