Colorado Springs is not the only market losing Triple-A baseball.
On Thursday, Wichita, Kan., Mayor Jeff Longwell announced that the New Orleans Baby Cakes had filed a relocation application to move to Kansas.
The team has been in New Orleans since 1993, when it moved from Denver. The team was known as the Denver Bears from 1955 until 1985, then changed its name to the Zephyrs in 1985. It left for New Orleans when the Rockies began play as an expansion team.
According to the Wichita Eagle, the city has plans to replace 84-year-old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, which housed a Triple-A team from 1970 to 1984, with a downtown stadium that can “accommodate baseball and other activities, possibly soccer.” The project will cost between $60 and $73 million.
New Orleans finished last in the Pacific Coast League in per-game attendance this year. The Sky Sox were second from the bottom after finishing last in 2016 and ’17.
If the application is approved by Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins top affiliate could move to Wichita by 2020.
Colorado Springs lost its Triple-A team to San Antonio with the conclusion of the season this week and will see it replaced by a short-season Rookie League team. The Pacific Coast League has also seen teams in Portland and Tucson exit in the past decade, replaced by clubs in El Paso and Reno.