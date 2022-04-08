Raquel Pennington planned to be at UFC 273 anyway. She had her plane ticket for Jacksonville, Fla., to support fiancé Tecia Torres and scout potential future opponents in her division.
With less than two weeks’ notice those plans changed when she replaced Irene Aldana on the card.
“I was going to go there on vacation,” said Pennington, the Colorado Springs native who is the No. 7 contender in the women’s bantamweight division and will fight No. 4 Aspen Ladd with minimal prep time. “I got the call and I said, OK, instead of vacation I’m going for work.”
Pennington (13-8), who is 2-0 since coming off a suspension, has lost just once since 2018 – a frustrating decision against Holly Holm in Jan. 2020 when the former champion opted for a strategy of holding Pennington throughout the match. At 33, Pennington feels like she’s in her prime and performing physically as well as she ever has.
That doesn’t take away the complications of preparing for a fight in 12 days.
After offering a brief scolding for “asking a female her weight,” she said she would need to cut around 18 pounds to make weight. However, by Wednesday of this week she was already to the point she would typically be in with a longer camp and felt that was a “done deal.”
The quick cut was made possible by a training regimen that had her ready take a fight should one arise.
As for preparing specifically for Ladd (9-2 and a loser in two of her past three outings), that was of secondary concern to Pennington.
“I’ve been in there with the best of the best,” she said. “I don’t feel like Aspen has faced someone like myself. It’s not about her. It’s about me focusing on myself, going out there, having fun and executing everywhere.”
Adding to the oddity of the situation is Pennington’s placement on the same card as Torres, her fiancé of five years. They have fought on the same night just once before, with both winning in June 2020.
The stress of watching the other fight is greater for Torres, so she would prefer to fight first, but that will not be the case as Pennington faces Ladd prior to Torres’ bout with Mackenzie Dern.
“I’d rather fight before her, but I’ll watch her get the job done, then get back in my head space and get the job done as well,” Torres said.
Like Pennington, Torres (ranked 7th in women’s strawweight) will have an opportunity to climb the UFC rankings ladder when she faces No. 5 Dern (11-2).
“She’s definitely talented, but it’s just not her time yet,” said Torres, who will fight for the first time since thumb surgery in August. “Right now it’s my time and I see myself being victorious in every single way.”
Torres (13-5) has won three consecutive fights and, as a native of south Florida, will have several family members on hand, including a younger brother who has never seen her fight. She has been based out of Colorado Springs for the past five years.
The card is being headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie (Chan Sung Jung) that will take place after some undercards which include at least one that required some last-minute shuffling.
“I love it,” Pennington said of the unexpected challenges that come with MMA. “It’s just about embracing the journey.”