GOLDEN • Call it a helmet trick.
American cyclist Chloe Dygert-Owen continued her dominance in the Colorado Classic, winning Saturday for the third time in three days. Her Sho-Air Twenty20 teammate Jenn Valente, a part-time student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, finished second. Brazilian Rebecca Wiasak, who rides for Fearless Femme, was third.
On the final lap of the 63.7-mile stage, Dygert-Owen attacked and no one could respond. It’s the same story that played out Thursday in Steamboat Springs and Friday in Avon.
“I had that gap and I looked back and saw some heads hang so I was again kind of like, ‘OK, let’s just keep this going for as long as I can,’” Dygert-Owen said.
All that stands between Dygert-Owen and an overall title is a flat, 52.8-mile course Sunday in Denver. The Olympic silver medalist and five-time world champion leads Australian Brodie Chapman by 96 seconds and Israeli Omer Shapira by 113 seconds.