DENVER • For more than an hour Saturday afternoon, Jenn Valente took copious mental notes. So when it came time for the day’s final test, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student was eager to show just how much she had learned.
Valente passed with flying colors, crossing the line at the head of a class of top sprinters to win Stage 3 of the Colorado Classic. The victory was the cyclist’s second in the event, having won the initial stage of the 2017 race in downtown Colorado Springs.
It certainly helps that Valente is an elite track cyclist, having won a silver medal in the discipline at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But she also looks for any advantage she can take on the bike.
On Saturday, Valente rode around and around the 1-mile course. She observed the tight corners and the straightaways. She paid close attention during sprints where riders were awarded time bonuses based on order of finish at the line. And then she put it all together when it mattered most.
“It was pretty hectic the last maybe five laps,” she said. “A couple of attacks went off with a couple laps to go. As far as the final sprint, I think actually going for the intermediate sprints helped me a bit with that; knowing exactly how long it was to the line and just playing a little bit of patience. And it ended up paying off.”
TIBCO’s Kendall Ryan finished second and Emma White of Rally Cycling was third. The top of the overall standings didn’t change. UnitedHealthcare teammates Katie Hall and Leah Thomas remain 1-2 heading into the last day of the four-stage race. And as long as Hall remains upright and out of trouble Sunday, she will win the second edition of the race.
The same scenario applies to UHC rider Gavin Mannion in the men’s race. That’s because the Fort Collins resident managed to get through the rugged queen stage without losing any time to his pursuers. But it wasn’t easy.
With rain pelting the riders, a small group broke away on the climb up Golden’s Lookout Mountain. The gap grew to almost 90 seconds as the grades grew steeper in nearby Deer Creek Canyon. But Mannion’s team never stopped pushing, and by the time the lead cyclists rolled into downtown, the race had come together again.
“I don’t think we ever felt very comfortable,” Mannion said. “We were pretty much just riding as hard as we knew we could ride for the whole stage. The time gap kind of just took care of itself.”
Pascal Eenkhoorn, a 21-year-old Dutch rider for Lotto-Jumbo, claimed the stage win with a strong push to the line. Edwin Avila of Israel Cycling Academy took second and Mannion settled for third.
Eenkhoorn’s victory seemed highly unlikely early in the stage, as he was dropped on Lookout Mountain. He regained contact with the main pack and then paced off Colorado Springs resident Nate Brown, who rides for Education First-Drapac, in the downhill stretch to downtown.
“It was a really good sprint for me,” Eenkhoorn said. “I didn’t expect to win actually.”
The final stage is a 9.1-mile Denver circuit featuring eight laps for the men and four laps for the women. While attacks are expected throughout the races, both likely will be decided with a sprint.
“It’s been a long week with a lot of different types of courses so there’s all different types of riders who are going for points or a stage win,” Valente said. “So it will be aggressive from the gun and I think it’ll be good racing.”