GOLDEN • Call it a helmet trick.
Sho-Air Twenty20 cyclist Chloe Dygert-Owen continued her dominance in the Colorado Classic, winning Saturday for the third time in three days.
On the final lap of the 63.7-mile stage, Dygert-Owen attacked and no one could respond. It’s the same story that played out Thursday in Steamboat Springs and Friday in Avon.
The Olympic silver medalist and five-time world champion leads by around 90 seconds with one stage left to ride. The final test won’t be a tough one as only a flat, 52.8-mile course Sunday in Denver stands between Dygert-Owen and an overall title in the third edition of the race.
Dygert-Owen’s teammate, Jenn Valente, finished second on Saturday’s stage. Valente is a part-time student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.