DENVER • Cyclist Katie Hall won the second edition of the Colorado Classic on Sunday morning, staying out of trouble throughout a four-lap circuit to maintain her sizable advantage in the overall standings.
Leah Thomas, a teammate of Hall's on UnitedHealthcare, took second overall with Abby Mickey of Rally Cycling finishing third.
The final stage of the four-day race showcased plenty of aggressive riding on the 9.1-mile laps and at least one crash. But by the time the riders made it back into downtown, the race was set up for a sprint.
TIBCO's Kendall Ryan crossed the line first, edging a pack of cyclists that included Colorado Springs resident Jenn Valente. Rally Cycling's Emma White and Allison Beveridge rounded out the top three.
Thanks in large part to her stage victory Saturday, Valente did claim the points classification jersey for top sprinter of the event.
Canadian Sara Poidevin won the inaugural edition of the race in 2017.