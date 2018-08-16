VAIL • Colorado Springs resident Jenn Valente finished fourth Thursday morning in Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic.

Valente is accustomed to starting well in the event, having won the initial stage last year in Colorado Springs with a spirited sprint down Tejon Street.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist rides for Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air and is a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Rebecca Wiasak, who rides for Fearless Femme, won Thursday's stage, a 32.5-mile route featuring four laps through the ski town. TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank teammates Lex Albrecht and Kendall Ryan finished second and third, respectively.

In the men's race, Gage Hecht improbably made a solo breakaway hold up. Hecht was aggressive all day and his last attack somehow caught the field off guard as he crossed the finish line 6 seconds ahead of his nearest pursuers and gained more time thanks to time bonuses.

Stage 2 of the both races are Friday in Vail.