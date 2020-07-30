IF YOU GO

- Tickets to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, located at 200 S. Sierra Madre St. in Colorado Springs, are available at usopm.org.

- The museum is open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

- Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. Admission is timed to maintain social distancing in the museum.