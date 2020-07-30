Contemplating U.S. Olympians and contributors with a track record that could warrant inclusion into the USOPC Hall of Fame, which will soon be permanently located in Colorado Springs.
Carmelo Anthony, basketball
The former Denver Nuggets all-star was Team USA’s first four-time Olympian, owns three gold medals and ranks first in team history in games, points and rebounds.
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Widely considered the greatest female gymnast of all time, she won three individual gold medals in 2016, adding a bronze in balance beam and team gold.
Mia Hamm, women’s soccer
The team leader for Team USA’s gold-medal squads in 1996 and 2004 and a silver-medal run in 2000, she retired as the all-time leading goal scorer in international play among men or women.
Katie Ledecky, women’s swimming
With four gold medals and a silver in 2016, Ledecky notched the most decorated single-Olympics performance by a U.S. female athlete.
Tara Lipinski, women’s figure skating
The first five American women to win gold in singles are in the Hall of Fame; Lipinski, the sixth, is not.
Al Michaels, contributor
It would have been historic under any context, but Michaels’ call of USA Hockey’s victory in 1980 helped make it miraculous.
Bode Miller, men’s downhill skiing
Perhaps the most successful male American alpine ski racer in history, Miller owns a Team USA-best six skiing medals in the Winter Olympics.
Michael Phelps, men’s swimming
The most decorated Olympian of all time, Phelps owns 28 medals — including eight gold medals in 2008.
Lindsey Vonn, women’s downhill skiing
Vonn’s 2010 gold medal in the downhill was a first for an American woman, and she was named the USOC’s Sportswoman of the Year.
Johnny Weir, men’s ice skating
Weir could warrant inclusion as an athlete, competing in two Olympics and claiming bronze in 2008. Beyond that, his famously flamboyant style and work as an NBC commentator would qualify him for recognition in the contributor category.
Shaun White, men’s snowboarding
White’s three gold medals are the most by a snowboarder, and that doesn’t touch on his famed Flying Tomato persona and work in the Winter X Games and skateboarding.
2016 U.S. women’s basketball team
The U.S. women have long been dominant in basketball, but in 2016 they ran away from everyone — winning games by margins of 65, 46, 43, 30, 26 and 19 points. They took the final 101-72 over Spain.