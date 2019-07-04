If polo is the “sport of kings,” bike polo is the commoner equivalent.
It features a mallet and ball, but two wheels instead of four hooves. Less money spent on feed and grooming, but both steeds will buck you.
You’ll probably crash into a wall once or twice. It will be hilarious. Then you’ll improve.
“It’s just like the coolest sport ever. Biking around and hitting (stuff) with mallets?” relative newcomer Joe Killian said. “That’s awesome.”
The rules are fairly simple at this level. Two teams of three weave around trying to protect the ball and score. Players take turns guarding the net, and anyone who “dabs” – puts a foot down – has to ride back to half court.
Predictably there’s more intricate strategy – and scarier gear – the further you get. But Sunday afternoons at Cottonwood Park in northeast Colorado Springs, it’s more about enjoying a cold one and sharing an understanding and love of the game.
Killian happened upon a game while biking around, tried it and was hooked. He likened the skill set to mountain biking – lots of stopping and starting, with an emphasis on control. If you happen to be a lefty, there’s a tactical advantage.
“It was hard at first,” Seth Wilson, who’s been playing for about two years, said. “It was awkward. I couldn’t actually figure out if I was left-handed or right-handed.”
Unfortunately, the right won out.
Now, he’ll play by himself waiting for others to arrive, biking in circles and hitting the ball around. That’s fun enough.
“Then once you introduce strategy - it’s definitely one of my favorite games,” Wilson said.
According to the North American Hardcourt Bike Polo Association, bike polo is more than 100 years old, but hardcourt bike polo as it’s known today was invented in 1999 by bored bike messengers. There were more than 200 clubs in North America as of 2012.
The sport has a devoted following in Europe, on the U.S. coasts and in the Midwest, with Salt Lake City enjoying booming interest. The North American Hardcourt Bike Polo Championship will be held in late July in the sport’s birthplace of Seattle.
The Springs’ sights aren’t set that high - the immediate goal is more regulars, according to current group leader Seth Fuller. Strangely in the southern part of a state ranked sixth in the 2017 Bicycle Friendly State ranking, interest in the sport ebbs and flows.
A while ago, Fuller said a “rowdier” Springs group saw their numbers surge toward 20 players. But now the Colorado contingent is small, gathering occasionally in Denver in order to hit actual game numbers.
If interest grows, one day the Springs group would like to convert a tennis court – “it’s an easy process,” Fuller said – for a more suitable home and host a regional tournament.
Fuller brings spare bikes and mallets so interested athletes can try before they buy. He and Wilson offer pointers throughout.
“They’re super good at getting people into it,” Killian said.
Want to try?
Colorado Springs Bike Polo plays Sunday afternoons, usually at noon, at the Cottonwood Creek Park roller hockey rink. They also sometimes practice Wednesdays at Shook's Run. See more at https://www.instagram.com/coloradospringsbikepolo/