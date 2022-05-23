The Colorado Sports Corporation announced its 2022 Sports Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. It includes a former professional football player, a legendary golf instructor and a historic Air Force men’s basketball team, among others.
The induction ceremony, sponsored by The Gazette and ANB Bank, takes place on Oct. 25 at the Broadmoor World Area and includes a reception, dinner and silent auction.
Here are the honorees:
Vincent Jackson: A Widefield and Northern Colorado graduate, Jackson went on to play wide receiver for 12 seasons in the NFL. Since retiring from playing football, Jackson turned his attention to the community, creating the Action 83 Foundation. The organization provides support to military families, with a focus on education and the emotional and physical well-being of children.
Ann Finke: A golf instructor, Finke worked 37 years at the Country Club of Colorado, cementing herself as a local legend. She spent 18 years of her career as the director of instruction, where she taught more than 39,000 golf lessons, many of which were for junior golfers. She was also the first woman on the Nebraska and Colorado sections of the Professional Golfers' Association and the first female PGA Club Professional in Colorado.
Ted Castaneda: After his own cross-country career, first at Palmer High School and then at the University of Colorado, Castaneda went on to coach at Colorado College for 39 years. He coached both the men’s and women's teams, leading them to 11 collective Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championships. Prior to coaching, he ran the 5,000 and 10,000 at the 1976 Olympic Trials and competed in the marathon event at the 1980 Olympic Trials.
Gary Barnett: A long-time football coach, Barnett headed up Air Academy High School’s team for 11 years, winning six conference titles and making two state semifinal appearances. He then moved on to college football, coaching at Fort Lewis And then Northwestern before taking on the head coaching job at CU from 1999-2005. His Buffs won the 2001 Big 12 Conference title, and his teams made six bowl appearances.
Judy Barnett: After establishing girls' volleyball and basketball programs at Manitou Springs High School, Barnett coached for more than 20 years. She also spent four years as the president of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports, starting in 1990. Later, Barnett served as the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) assistant commissioner, and developed the first CHSAA Sportsmanship Summit, which took place in 1998.
1991-1992 Doherty High School girls' basketball team: This Spartans team holds the honor of being the first girls' basketball team in Colorado Springs to win a state championship. The Spartans defeated Boulder High School, a team that had won three consecutive titles prior to Doherty’s victory. Coached by Carl Krug and led by future CU player Erin Scholz, the Spartans won 39 games in a row.
2003-2004 Air Force men's basketball team: This Falcons squad won the program’s lone regular season conference championship, posting a 22-7 record. That is also the most wins in program history, which included a 12-2 Mountain West record. The Falcons earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, their first appearance in 42 years. Air Force was led by Joe Scott, who was named Mountain West Coach of the Year.
Lee Hall: The recipient of the Col. F. Don Miller Sports Service Award, Hall served as the director of the Pikes Peak Junior Golf program for more than 30 years, starting in 1978. He organized and hosted weekly 18-hole tournaments for 14-18-year-olds and 9-hole tournaments for 10-13-year-olds. In 1983, Lee started the girls' division of PPJG, which led to the high schools of Southern Colorado recognizing girls' golf as a varsity sport.
Mayor John Suthers: The Thayer Tutt Sportsman Award recipient, Suthers is serving as the 41st mayor of Colorado Springs, a position he’s held since 2015. He has been a crucial part of the Olympic City USA branding effort, cementing Colorado Springs as a sports city and tourist destination.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: The Pikes Peak Community Legacy Award Winner, the Hill Climb first took place in 1916. It was started by entrepreneur Spencer Penrose, and the 2022 iteration will be its 100th event. The iconic race has brought national and international recognition to Colorado Springs.