Colorado is going dancing.
The Buffaloes (22-8, 14-7 Pac-12) are headed to Indianapolis as a No. 5 seed, facing 12th-seeded Georgetown (13-12, 7-9 Big East) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools, with the winner taking on the winner of Florida State-UNC Greensboro on Monday, March 22 in the Round of 32. The exact time and channel of any of the games has yet to be announced.
This is Colorado's 15th appearance in the tournament and first since 2016. It's also coach Tad Boyle's fifth appearance since arriving in Boulder in 2010. He has a 1-4 record all-time as a head coach in the tourney.
Colorado has won six of its last seven, falling most recently on Saturday night to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Championship game. Georgetown, meanwhile, is coming off a surprising Big East conference championship that earned its ticket to the dance.